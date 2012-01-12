MILAN Jan 12 Italy paid less than half
compared with a month ago to sell one-year bills at its first
auction of 2012 on Thursday, highlighting continued support for
its short-term debt from cheap funds the European Central Bank
injected last month.
The yield on Italian 12-month bills fell to 2.735 percent,
from the near 6 percent yield Italy paid to sell one-year paper
at a mid-December auction. It was the lowest since June 2011.
Italian and Spanish bonds rallied on Thursday boosted by a
well-received Spanish bond sale which also saw yields fall. The
10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds
fell below 500 basis points for the first time
this year.
Italy sold 8.5 billion euros ($10.78 billion) of 12-month
BOT bills and 3.5 billion euros of bills maturing
at the end of May.
The 12-month sale was covered 1.5 times, versus a
bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 at the slightly smaller sale in
mid-December.
Thursday's sale brings a net inflow of 4.3 billion euros,
helping Italy towards a challenging target of refinancing more
than 90 billion euros maturing between February and April.
Italy will launch its 2012 bond issuing campaign on Friday
when it offers up to 4.75 billion euros of debt including its
three-year benchmark and two off-the-run issues.
Analysts say Italy is likely to fine-tune its issuing
strategy to take advantage of improved funding conditions on
shorter-maturities following the ECB's first-ever tender of
three-year funds in December.
Yields on longer-term Italian bonds remain close to levels
which are seen as unsustainable over time.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Alessia Pe)