MILAN, April 26 Italy paid the highest yield
since January to sell six-month bills on Thursday as concerns
about low economic growth and large debt burdens in the euro
zone put renewed pressure on the borrowing costs of its weaker
members.
The average rate rose to 1.77 percent from 1.12 percent at
an auction held a month ago, ahead of a sale of longer-term debt
on Friday where yields are also likely to increase from March.
The Treasury sold the planned 8.5 billion euros in bills
maturing on October 31, with bids totalling 1.7 times the amount
on offer, up from 1.5 times at last month's sale.
Short-term bills traditionally attract steady demand from
Italian buyers, including retail investors. Some 9 billion euros
of bills are maturing on April 30.
A flood of cheap European Central Bank funds has helped push
down Italian borrowing costs early this year. Six-month auction
yields had been declining since hitting a euro lifetime record
of 6.5 percent in late November and stood at an 18-month low in
March.
The Treasury will offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds on
Friday, including five- and 10-year debt.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)