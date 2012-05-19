(Adds quotes, background, details)
By Steve Scherer
ROME May 19 A bomb exploded in front of a
school in southern Italy on Saturday, killing a 16 year-old girl
and wounding at least six others, two seriously, authorities
said on Saturday.
The explosion, near the entrance of a girls' school named
after the wife of murdered anti-Mafia judge Giovanni Falcone,
occurred as pupils were preparing to enter the school at the
start of the school day, which in Italy includes Saturdays.
Authorities said two gas canisters appear to have been
placed in rubbish containers at the school, which local media
said was located near the main court in Brindisi, a port city
located in Apulia, on the "heel" of Italy.
"This is a tragedy," Mimmo Consales, the mayor of Brindisi,
told SkyTG24 news television, saying that two of the injured
were in a "desperate condition" while four others were less
seriously hurt.
A surgeon told local TV Telenorba that one of the injured
girls was currently undergoing a complicated surgery.
There was no claim of responsibility and no indication of
who had placed the bomb but initial suspicions were directed at
the mafia.
Consales noted that the incident occurred just a few days
before the 20th anniversary of the murder of Falcone and his
wife, Francesca Morvillo, by a bomb in Sicily on May 23, 1992.
An anti-mafia march had been planned later in the day.
"You can understand the symbolism of this and what it all
signifies," he said.
Television shots of the scene showed a cement wall blackened
by fire next to the school's entrance gate on a sunny spring
day.
Schools in the region were closed and President Giorgio
Napolitano issued a statement condemning the attack. A group of
investigators, including the region's top anti-mafia prosecutor,
will meet later on Saturday to discuss the probe.
Interior Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri announced plans
several days ago to step up security around sensitive targets
including official buildings after a series of threats against
tax officials.
Italy's main tax and fine collection agency, Equitalia, has
been targeted by a series of small explosive devices amid a
growing wave of public anger over the high taxes imposed to
shore up public finances and combat the economic crisis.
The head of Ansaldo Nucleare, a nuclear engineering company
owned by defence technology group Finmeccanica, was
shot in the leg in an attack claimed by an anarchist group,
adding to concerns that extremist groups may try to exploit the
public anger.
