BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 16 Orders for the new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled 17.05 billion euros ($22.3 billion) as the treasury closed the offer ahead of schedule on Tuesday because of strong demand.
The head of the debt management office, Maria Cannata, had earlier told Reuters she had expected a take-up of below 10 billion euros. The offer closed at 1530 GMT on Tuesday, two days earlier than initially planned.
($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.