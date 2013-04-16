MILAN, April 16 Orders for the new BTP Italia bond aimed at retail investors totalled 17.05 billion euros ($22.3 billion) as the treasury closed the offer ahead of schedule on Tuesday because of strong demand.

The head of the debt management office, Maria Cannata, had earlier told Reuters she had expected a take-up of below 10 billion euros. The offer closed at 1530 GMT on Tuesday, two days earlier than initially planned.

($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)