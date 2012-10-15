LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Italy has opened books on a four-year inflation linked bond, which will have a minimum coupon of 2.55%, one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

Lead managers Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit will take orders for the October 2016 bond from October 15 until October 18.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo)