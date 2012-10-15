UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Italy has opened books on a four-year inflation linked bond, which will have a minimum coupon of 2.55%, one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.
Lead managers Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit will take orders for the October 2016 bond from October 15 until October 18.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Davide Scigliuzzo)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts