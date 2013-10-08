BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is set to launch its first syndicated seven-year bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, a lead manager said on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit have been mandated to sell the bond, maturing May 1 2021. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.