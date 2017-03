ROME Jan 14 The Italian Treasury said on Monday it had mandated five banks to sell a new 15-year BTP bond, maturing on Sept. 1, 2028.

The five banks are Banca IMI SpA, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Agricole Corp, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities PLC.

The sale will be carried out in the near future, according to market conditions, the Treasury said.

Analysts told Reuters on Friday they were expecting the launch of a new benchmark for this maturity in the following days.