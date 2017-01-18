MILAN Jan 18 Italy has placed 60-65 percent of a new 15-year bond it issued on Wednesday with foreign investors, in a sign of confidence in its debt despite a sovereign downgrade by DBRS rating agency last week, an official managing the sale said.

The person said U.S. investors took up around 30 percent of the 6 billion euro issue while a 20-25 percent share had gone to British investors. A 10 percent was bought by investors in Continental Europe.

The official also said allocation had given precedence to long-term investors, more likely to keep the bond in their portfolios, over opportunistic investors such as hedge-funds.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)