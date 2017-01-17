MILAN Jan 17 Italy is set to announce later on Tuesday it has hired a group of banks for the syndicated issue of a new 15-year nominal bond, two market sources said, in the first test of investor appetite for its debt after last week's sovereign downgrade.

It was not immediately possible to reach the Treasury for comment.

Italy last launched a 15-year BTP bond in March 2015. Expectations for a new 15-year issue have been weighing on longer-dated Italian bonds in recent days.

"The Treasury is at work on a new 15-year issue. It is expected to announce the mandate after market close," one of the sources said.

Italy lost its last remaining single 'A' rating on its debt on Friday when Canadian rating agency DBRS downgraded it to 'BBB (high)' from 'A (low)'. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)