MILAN, June 28 Italy's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs hit a six-month high of 6.19 percent at auction on Thursday ahead of a European Union summit where measures to ease market pressures advocated by Rome are expected to meet firm German opposition.

Italy sold 5.42 billion euros in five- and 10-year bonds, near the top of its planned issue range.

Domestic demand fed by large redemption flows helped the Treasury push through the smaller-than-average sale, but markets look with concern at rising Italian yields.

The yield on a September 2022 bond rose further from an end-May level of 6.03 percent. The 2.9 billion euro sale was covered 1.3 times, slightly down from a month ago.

Italy paid 5.84 percent to sell a five-year bond due in June 2017, up from 5.66 percent a month ago and a peak since December. Bids totalled 1.5 times the 2.5 billion euros sold, slightly up from the end of May. (Reporting by Valentina Za)