MILAN, April 12 Italian three-year borrowing
costs rose more than a full percentage point at an auction on
Thursday, boosted by fresh concerns about weaker euro zone
states, and Italy slightly missed its maximum planned amount of
3 billion euros for this bond.
Italy paid 3.89 percent to sell its three-year March 2015
bond, up from 2.76 percent at an auction a month ago. The 2.88
billion euro sale was covered 1.44 times, down from a
bid-to-cover of 1.56 at last month's bigger sale.
This was the highest three-year yield since mid-January.
The Treasury is also selling up to 2 billion euros of
three-off-the run issues due in 2015, 2020, 2023, but the
results were not yet available.
