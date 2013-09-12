MILAN, Sept 12 Persistent political woes kept
strained Italian public finances under pressure on Thursday as
the world's fourth-largest debtor paid the highest yield in
nearly a year to sell three-year paper at auction.
The Treasury sold 4 billion euros of a new three-year bond
maturing in November 2016 at an average 2.72 percent yield as
uncertainty continued over the political future of former
premier Silvio Berlusconi.
The yield was up from 2.3 percent at the previous auction in
mid-July, but was still well below a peak of more than 5 percent
reached during last year's turbulent summer.