* Sells planned 10.5 bln euro total of short-term debt

* Yield on 6-mth bills at 3-yr high of 3.54 pct from 3.07 pct

* Yield on 2-yr, zero-coupon CTZ 4.6 pct, highest since June 2008

* Italy to hold bond auction on Friday, linker sale on Thursday

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 26 Italy's short-term borrowing costs rose to their highest in more than 3 years at an auction on Wednesday as investors fret over the outcome of a crucial summit to address the euro zone debt crisis and domestic political turmoil.

Prospects for a comprehensive deal at the meeting of European leaders later on Wednesday look dim and so do the chances that a document outlining economic reforms Italy will present to its European partners will be enough to reassure them.

Firmly at the centre of the storm, Italy is under pressure to embrace growth enhancing reforms seen as vital to prop up investors' falling confidence in its ability to refinance its 1.9 trillion euro ($2.6 billion) public debt burden at manageable rates.

But deep rifts in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's weakened government have prevented the adoption of convincing measures and a last-minute compromise between coalition partners ahead of the summit appeared to fall short of European Union's demands.

Wednesday's short-term auction offered further evidence of the growing strain on Italy's funding costs, though demand proved resilient at 1.65 times the 10.5 billion euro offer.

Italy sold 8.5 billion euros of six-month BOT bills and 2 billion euros of 24-month, zero-coupon bonds.

The auction yield on the BOT bills rose by nearly half a percentage point from a month ago to 3.54 percent, remaining at its highest since September 2008, when it was 4.3 percent.

By comparison, Spain on Tuesday paid 3.3 percent to sell six-month paper at a smaller auction.

"Yields were expected to rise, mirroring uncertainty on the outcome of the EU summit. Also, headlines on Italian politics are feeding market volatility," said Alessandro Giansanti at ING in Amsterdam.

The decisiveness of EU leaders' actions to leverage the euro zone rescue fund is seen as crucial in driving Italian yields in the near future, alongside Italy's political commitment to deliver required measures.

"Countries like Italy and Spain will continue to suffer without a rapid agreement on how to beef up the EFSF (rescue fund)," Giansanti said.

Divisions on how to scale up the bailout fund, as well as on the size of losses private investors will be asked to bear on Greek debt, have marred hopes that the EU summit will deliver a comprehensive solution to the crisis.

A long-term Italian bond auction on Friday will offer an important test of markets' initial reaction. The Treasury plans to offer up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, including three- and 10-year benchmarks. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)