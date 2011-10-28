(Adds detail, background analyst quotes)

* First euro zone bond sale after EU crisis deal

* Sold 7.94 bln euros BTP, CCTeu bonds vs 5.25-8.5 bln eur target

* 10-year yield at new euro lifetime high of 6.06 pct (Repeats to more subscribers, text unchanged)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 28 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 percent for the first time since the launch of the euro more than a decade ago on Friday, as it held the first euro zone bond auction since European leaders agreed steps to tackle the debt crisis.

Analysts looked at the auction as a first important test of market reaction to the measures agreed at a summit on Thursday, which they said went in the right direction but left many questions unanswered.

Italian stocks widened losses after the sale with a trader citing the negative impact on investors' confidence of the psychologically sensitive 6 percent level for 10-year yields.

"The pressure on Italy to solve its debt problems is increasing. Markets are still sceptical about Italy and ... another more expensive auction can't be ruled out," said Christian Reicherter, an analyst at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds widened after the auction to 378 basis points, about 10 bps wider on the day.

Analysts judged as positive the fact that the Treasury had managed to sell 7.94 billion euros of debt comprising conventional BTP bonds and a floating-rate CCTeu bond -- close to the top of its target range of up to 8.5 billion euros.

Italy has managed to push through all its auctions since coming to the fore of the debt crisis in early July, but rising funding costs have brought into question the long-term sustainability of its debt, which is running at around 120 percent of gross domestic product.

Italy paid 6.06 percent to sell its March 2022 BTP bond, versus an average rate of 5.86 percent at an auction a month ago, also a euro lifetime high.

Three-year auction yields rose to 4.93 percent, the highest since November 2000, compared with 4.68 percent a month ago.

"Yields rose, but both for the three- and for the 10-year bonds auction levels were below where the market stood just before the sale," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Under pressure from its European partners, Italy has promised reforms to boost growth and keep control of its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile -- a challenging task for the fractious government of weakened Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Under the deal agreed by euro zone, private investors will accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings. The agreement also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros.

In a bid to support key domestic demand for its bonds, Italy's Treasury said on Friday that it would start directly targeting retail investors with its primary bond offerings from 2012, using online trading systems. (Additional reporting by London and Milan government bond desks, Editing by Catherine Evans)