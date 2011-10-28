(Adds detail, background analyst quotes)
* First euro zone bond sale after EU crisis deal
* Sold 7.94 bln euros BTP, CCTeu bonds vs 5.25-8.5 bln eur
target
* 10-year yield at new euro lifetime high of 6.06 pct
(Repeats to more subscribers, text unchanged)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Oct 28 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs
topped 6 percent for the first time since the launch of the euro
more than a decade ago on Friday, as it held the first euro zone
bond auction since European leaders agreed steps to tackle the
debt crisis.
Analysts looked at the auction as a first important test of
market reaction to the measures agreed at a summit on Thursday,
which they said went in the right direction but left many
questions unanswered.
Italian stocks widened losses after the sale with a trader
citing the negative impact on investors' confidence of the
psychologically sensitive 6 percent level for 10-year yields.
"The pressure on Italy to solve its debt problems is
increasing. Markets are still sceptical about Italy and ...
another more expensive auction can't be ruled out," said
Christian Reicherter, an analyst at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
The 10-year yield gap between Italian and German bonds
widened after the auction to 378 basis points,
about 10 bps wider on the day.
Analysts judged as positive the fact that the Treasury had
managed to sell 7.94 billion euros of debt comprising
conventional BTP bonds and a floating-rate CCTeu bond -- close
to the top of its target range of up to 8.5 billion euros.
Italy has managed to push through all its auctions since
coming to the fore of the debt crisis in early July, but rising
funding costs have brought into question the long-term
sustainability of its debt, which is running at around 120
percent of gross domestic product.
Italy paid 6.06 percent to sell its March 2022 BTP bond,
versus an average rate of 5.86 percent at an auction a month
ago, also a euro lifetime high.
Three-year auction yields rose to 4.93 percent,
the highest since November 2000, compared with 4.68 percent a
month ago.
"Yields rose, but both for the three- and for the 10-year
bonds auction levels were below where the market stood just
before the sale," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Under pressure from its European partners, Italy
has promised reforms to boost growth and keep control of its 1.9
trillion euro debt pile -- a challenging task for the fractious
government of weakened Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Under the deal agreed by euro zone, private investors will
accept 50 percent losses on their Greek debt holdings. The
agreement also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European
banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund to give it
firepower of 1.0 trillion euros.
In a bid to support key domestic demand for its bonds,
Italy's Treasury said on Friday that it would start directly
targeting retail investors with its primary bond offerings from
2012, using online trading systems.
(Additional reporting by London and Milan government bond
desks, Editing by Catherine Evans)