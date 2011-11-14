(Refiles to add link to Reuters Insider analysis)
* Italian yield hits euro-era high at five-year bond auction
* Demand levels show some relief after leadership change
* Profound reforms needed to restore investors' confidence
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 14 Italy paid a euro-era high
price to sell five-year bonds on Monday, with investors wary of
buying its debt until the country's new leadership undertakes
profound economic reform.
The 3 billion euro sale, small by Italian standards, met
slightly improved demand compared with a month ago, but the 6.29
percent cost of borrowing was seen as unsustainable as Italy
tries to refinance its 1.9 trillion euro debt.
However, the yield was below secondary market levels,
reflecting expectations of a more reform-friendly Italy after
European Commissioner Mario Monti was asked to form a government
on Sunday.
"(Monti) is perceived to be a positive change for the
country," said Annalisa Piazza, rate strategist at Newedge.
"Cautiousness on the future developments in Italy is fully
justified. Credibility has been lost and it will take a while
for market participants to believe that the country is back on
the right track."
Italian yields soared above 7 percent last week -- levels
that ultimately led Greece, Portugal and Ireland to seek
international aid.
Yet Italy is too big to be bailed out with currently
available resources and preventing it becoming the next victim
of the two-year old euro zone debt crisis is seen as crucial to
future of the single currency itself.
Bids at Monday's auction were 1.469 times the amount on
offer, compared with 1.344 percent at last month's sale, when
gross yields were just 5.32 percent.
"(The results) just basically tell us in the short term that
we are not (spiralling) out of control," said Marc Ostwald,
strategist at Monument Securities in London.
"But in the long run, paying 6.29 percent for five-year
paper is just not an option, it's not sustainable over the long
term. You would need to be back below 5 (percent) before we get
there and that looks very far away still."
Yields on benchmark Italian 10-year bonds
climbed to 14-year highs of around 7.5 percent last week before
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, seen by many in the market as
an obstacle in the way of reforms, said he would resign.
The political change -- and European Central Bank debt
purchases -- pushed yields back to 6.40 percent early on Monday,
but the improved sentiment seemed fragile -- yields last stood
at 6.64 percent, up 14 bps on the day.
"We've seen a substantial move in yields over the past few
days and the 6.40 percent level, where the first (ECB)
intervention took place, is a big one, and people have started
to book some profits at around that level," one trader said.
Five-year yields stood close to 10-year levels
at 6.63 percent.
(Graphics by Scott Barber, Vincent Flasseur and Valentina Za,
additional reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)