* Sells up to 8 bln euros of bonds, including 5-yr and 10-yr
* Crucial test of demand for Italian debt
* ECB-driven short-term debt rally seen helping yields fall
* Analysts say Fitch downgrade already priced in
MILAN, Jan 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing
costs are expected to fall to around 6 percent at an auction on
Monday in the first sign that a rally in short-term debt fuelled
by cheap European Central Bank funds is also starting to benefit
longer-dated issues.
Uncertainty remains high over the longer-term prospects of
the debt-laden country, but in the short run analysts expect
domestic demand to keep driving short-dated bond yields lower
ahead of a new three-year ECB tender in February -- helping
Italy's refinancing efforts.
In a reminder of the vulnerability of the country -- the
euro zone's third-largest economy -- Fitch Ratings cut Italy's
debt rating by two notches late on Friday as it downgraded four
other members of the single currency bloc.
However, analysts foresaw little impact from the move after
a muted market reaction to a larger spate of euro zone sovereign
downgrades by Standard and Poor's earlier this month.
Fitch now rates Italy's long-term debt 'A-', one notch above
S&P's 'BBB+' mark. Both outlooks are negative.
"Fitch's downgrade has more or less been priced in and says
nothing new about Italy. The agencies are no competition for the
ECB in shaping sentiment," said Nicholas Spiro, managing
director at consultancy firm Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Monday's sale of up to 8 billion euros is this year's first
key test of international demand for Italian longer-term debt.
Analysts are looking to gauge what share of around 36 billion
euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments due on the
auction's settlement date will be reinvested in Italian paper.
"I expect decent demand for Italy's 10-year bonds, although
the new five-year BTP on sale will probably attract more
interest," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist with ING in
Amsterdam.
"The fact that longer-term yields are finally falling shows
some tentative signs of interest for Italian paper also among
foreign investors," he added.
Monday's auction includes a new BTP bond maturing in May
2017, a further tranche of the March 2022 10-year benchmark
and two off-the-run bonds due in 2016 and 2021.
Solid results at last week's short-term Italian debt sales
combined with growing optimism about a Greek debt restructuring
deal to push Italy's 10-year debt costs to their lowest since
late October on the market on Friday.
The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bond on offer Monday
closed on Friday at 5.92 percent. ING's Giansanti said he
expected an auction yield not far from that level -- well below
the near 7 percent rate Italy last paid at the end of December
to sell 10-year debt.
A yield of 4.95 percent for the new five-year BTP bond
in pre-auction trade also pointed to a significant
drop in five-year borrowing costs compared to a euro lifetime
record of 6.5 percent at a previous mid-December sale.
With some 90 billion euros of bonds maturing between
February and April, Italy plans to exploit stronger demand for
short-dated debt among domestic investors in its refinancing
campaign. But the size of its funding needs means it also must
attract foreign buyers at its longer-term debt sales.
"The longer end is benefiting from the psychological effect
of the ECB's liquidity largesse. ... The real question is how
long this rally can last," said Spiro. "Italy remains a proxy
for eurozone risk and ... extremely vulnerable in the absence of
a credible and durable backstop for its bond market."
