* 2-yr zero-coupon bond yields fall 75 bps,lowest since May
* ECB 3-yr tender seen supporting demand
* To hold bill auction on Monday, key bond sale on Tuesday
(Recasts with comments from analysts)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Feb 24 Vulnerable debtor Italy sold
the top planned amount of bonds at a 4.5 billion euro auction on
Friday and the yield on a two-year zero coupon bond fell to its
lowest since May, boosting market sentiment ahead of a more
demanding debt sale next week.
Analysts said the prospect of the European Central Bank
offering banks more cheap three-year funds on Feb. 29 had helped
Friday's sale, driving the yield on the zero coupon bond down to
3.01 percent from 3.76 percent at a sale a month ago.
But Italy faces a harder test on Tuesday when it offers a
new 10-year bond for up to 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion).
Demand for government paper that can be used to borrow cheaply
from the ECB has driven down yields on Italian bonds in recent
weeks but investors have been more reluctant to lend over the
longer term.
With nearly two trillion euros in outstanding debt, Italy
has widely been seen as too big for the euro bloc to rescue if
its sovereign debt crisis were to spread further.
"Another solid auction with a decent cover and lower
yields," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro
Sovereign Strategy.
"The real test comes after the second long-term refinancing
operation next week. This is when we'll get a better feel for
whether this year's rally in the front end is likely to extend
to the back end."
Some analysts warn support from the ECB's unprecedented
longer-term cash-injections may wane as Wednesday's three-year
offer is likely to be the last one.
At 357 basis points, Italy's 10-year yield spread against
Germany was 10 basis points lower on the day -
more than 200 basis points below the record high hit at the peak
of the crisis last November. Traders said bonds were performing
well after the auction.
The 3 billion euro sale of the Jan 2014 CTZ bond was
oversubscribed 1.9 times, up from 1.7 times at a bigger auction
at the end of January. Redemption flows may have helped demand
as 10.6 billion euros of CTZ bonds expire at the end of the
month.
Italy also sold a total of 1.5 billion euros of two
inflation-linked BTPei bonds due in 2016 and 2019 - which it had
last auctioned in April and September last year, respectively.
"The BTPei auction was strong," said Citi analyst Jamie
Searle.
"After this month's one-notch downgrade (by rating agency
Moody's) investors who had cut exposure are probably reducing
their underweight positions," Searle said.
Had Moody's cut Italy's rating by two notches, Italian
linkers would have been excluded from a major index for such
bonds.
Italy's Treasury comes back to the market on Monday with a
12.25 billion euro bill auction, followed by a five- and 10-year
bond sale on Tuesday for up to 6.25 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
