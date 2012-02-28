* Italy to sell up to 6.25 bln euros of 5-, new 10-year
bonds
* 10-year yields seen falling to around 5.7 pct from 6 pct
* Key test of demand for longer-dated issues
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Feb 28 Italy's 10-year borrowing
costs are expected to fall below 6 percent at an auction on
Tuesday as the debt-laden euro zone member taps demand for its
longer-dated issues in a key test of market confidence.
The European Central Bank's December injection of cheap,
three-year liquidity has given Italian and Spanish government
bonds a powerful boost, but it has mainly benefited shorter
maturities.
Doubts remain over whether the rally will extend to
longer-dated debt.
Demand for these bonds relies more heavily on interest from
international investors, but the size of Italy's refinancing
needs means the world's fourth-largest sovereign debtor must be
able to issue across all maturities.
The prospect of this week's second offer of three-year ECB
funds helped drive Italian six-month debt costs to a 17-month
low of 1.2 percent at an auction on Monday.
Analysts said the positive market momentum should help
Tuesday's bond sale of up to 6.25 billion euros.
"This test could not come at a better time," said Matteo
Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
Italy will sell a new 10-year BTP bond maturing in September
2022 on Tuesday, and reopen its five-year BTP benchmark.
The new 10-year yielded around 5.7 percent on
the grey market on the eve of the auction, pointing to a fall in
funding costs compared with a month ago when Italy paid 6.08
percent to borrow over 10 years.
BTP redemptions and coupon payments worth some 20 billion
euros this week should also support demand at Tuesday's sale.
Monday's solid bill auction results pushed two-year Italian
market yields to 2.7 percent, down 20 basis points
on the day and to their lowest level in almost a year.
Ten-year yields fell more modestly in
comparison.
"The sharp inclination of the Italian yield curve shows that
demand at the longer end has proved insufficient to drive down
yields in a significant way," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
In a bid to exploit ECB-fuelled domestic demand, Italy has
concentrated its issuance efforts at the short-end of the curve
this year, generating a net inflow of 26 billion euros from bill
sales.
Italy has issued a gross 40 billion euros of bonds so far
this year, but it has about 90 billion falling due from February
to April alone.
Italian banks grabbed 116 billion euros in three-year funds
at the ECB's first tender in late December - nearly a quarter of
the total. They are expected to roughly match previous demand at
a new cash offer on Wednesday.
ECB data showed on Monday that Italian and Spanish banks
stepped up their purchases of government bonds by record amounts
of some 20 billion euros in January.
The first ECB tender "stopped the rot in the Spanish and
Italian bond markets," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
He said the market outlook after the second ECB tender would
be much more challenging.
"For foreign investors to return, it must become clear that
Spain and Italy have turned a corner. Opportunistic carry trades
can prop up the shorter end of the bond market, but fundamentals
start to matter a lot more at the longer end," Spiro said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)