* Sells top planned amount of 5.25 bln eur
* 3-yr auction yield marks new high from January
* 3-yr auction yield below market levels
(Recasts after auction)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, May 14 Italy's borrowing costs edged up
at a bond sale on Monday, the first by a weaker euro zone state
since elections in Greece and elsewhere that have left Athens'
membership of the euro in doubt and raised questions about the
bloc's crisis-fighting strategy.
It paid less to borrow over three years than trading prices
had suggested before the auction, however, and sold the maximum
planned amount of 5.25 billion euros, a result that helped
support prices for its debt following the sale.
Italy's auction and a Spanish T-bill sale on Monday came
against an unfavourable backdrop of political disarray in
Greece, a defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in
a Sunday election, and persistent worries about Spanish banks.
Rome paid 3.91 percent on average to sell a reopening of its
March 2015 bond, marginally higher than at the last sale a month
ago and the highest cost for that maturity since January.
"The three-year looks like a solid result," said Peter
Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. "Considering
the market conditions, the result is probably better than it
first looks."
The bond sale was the first by a peripheral euro zone issuer
since elections in France, Greece and several Italian cities
last week, which showed rising frustration at the austerity
measures governments have adopted to stem the debt crisis.
The 3.5-billion euro three-year sale was covered 1.5 times,
a slight improvement from a previous sale in mid-April and
further confirmation of steady demand for short-term Italian
paper after a well-bid auction of T-bills on Friday.
Rome also sold 1.75 billion euros split over three lines due
in 2020, 2022 and 2025, all of which it has stopped selling on a
regular basis.
"Given the overall backdrop, I think they'll be happy with
it but the overall trend is of higher rather than lower yields,"
said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
The risk premium Italian 10-year bonds pay over safer German
Bunds eased slightly after the sale, down from a
high of 449 basis points hit ahead of it.
That is well above levels of around 280 basis points hit in
March, after nearly a trillion euros of cheap European Central
Bank three-year loans to banks helped spur a rally in Spanish
and Italian bonds.
Nervous investors sold riskier assets on Monday, pushing up
borrowing costs at the Spanish bill auction and bringing
Germany's debt costs closer to zero at a six-month T-bill sale,
as Greece appeared to be heading towards new elections.
A radical Greek left-wing party refused to join a final
round of coalition talks on Monday following fruitless
negotiations on Sunday. Polls show the anti-bailout leftist
SYRIZA party would come first in a new vote.
Spain also continues to feature high on investors' list of
concerns after the government's latest plan to clean up the
banking system from troubled property loans fell short of
expectations.
Euro zone finance minister meeting on Monday are expected to
discuss the possibility of granting Spain more time to reach its
budget targets, as well as Greece's situation.
