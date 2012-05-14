* Sells top planned amount of 5.25 bln eur

* 3-yr auction yield marks new high from January

* 3-yr auction yield below market levels (Recasts after auction)

By Valentina Za

MILAN, May 14 Italy's borrowing costs edged up at a bond sale on Monday, the first by a weaker euro zone state since elections in Greece and elsewhere that have left Athens' membership of the euro in doubt and raised questions about the bloc's crisis-fighting strategy.

It paid less to borrow over three years than trading prices had suggested before the auction, however, and sold the maximum planned amount of 5.25 billion euros, a result that helped support prices for its debt following the sale.

Italy's auction and a Spanish T-bill sale on Monday came against an unfavourable backdrop of political disarray in Greece, a defeat for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in a Sunday election, and persistent worries about Spanish banks.

Rome paid 3.91 percent on average to sell a reopening of its March 2015 bond, marginally higher than at the last sale a month ago and the highest cost for that maturity since January.

"The three-year looks like a solid result," said Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. "Considering the market conditions, the result is probably better than it first looks."

The bond sale was the first by a peripheral euro zone issuer since elections in France, Greece and several Italian cities last week, which showed rising frustration at the austerity measures governments have adopted to stem the debt crisis.

The 3.5-billion euro three-year sale was covered 1.5 times, a slight improvement from a previous sale in mid-April and further confirmation of steady demand for short-term Italian paper after a well-bid auction of T-bills on Friday.

Rome also sold 1.75 billion euros split over three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025, all of which it has stopped selling on a regular basis.

"Given the overall backdrop, I think they'll be happy with it but the overall trend is of higher rather than lower yields," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.

The risk premium Italian 10-year bonds pay over safer German Bunds eased slightly after the sale, down from a high of 449 basis points hit ahead of it.

That is well above levels of around 280 basis points hit in March, after nearly a trillion euros of cheap European Central Bank three-year loans to banks helped spur a rally in Spanish and Italian bonds.

Nervous investors sold riskier assets on Monday, pushing up borrowing costs at the Spanish bill auction and bringing Germany's debt costs closer to zero at a six-month T-bill sale, as Greece appeared to be heading towards new elections.

A radical Greek left-wing party refused to join a final round of coalition talks on Monday following fruitless negotiations on Sunday. Polls show the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party would come first in a new vote.

Spain also continues to feature high on investors' list of concerns after the government's latest plan to clean up the banking system from troubled property loans fell short of expectations.

Euro zone finance minister meeting on Monday are expected to discuss the possibility of granting Spain more time to reach its budget targets, as well as Greece's situation.

(Additional reporting by London and Milan govt bonds teams; Editing by Catherine Evans)