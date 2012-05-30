* Sold 5.73 bln euros in bonds vs 4.50-6.25 bln euro range
* Yield on new 5-yr bond jumps to 5.66 pct from 4.86 pct
end-April
* Ten-year yields 6.03 pct from 5.84 pct a month ago
(Adds ECB data on Italian banks' bond holdings)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, May 30 Italy paid a high price for the
troubles of fellow problem debtor Spain on Wednesday when its
10-year borrowing costs topped 6 percent at auction, marking a
new high since January and casting a shadow over its funding
plans.
Spain's struggle to prop up its banks and fears that Greece
will leave the euro have undone the support that a flood of
central bank liquidity had brought earlier this year to Italy,
the world's fourth-largest sovereign debtor.
Italy raised 10-year funds at 5.8 percent in April and this
benchmark measure of debt costs hit a seven-month low in March.
The climb in yields was even sharper on a five-year
maturity. The Treasury paid 5.66 percent, the highest since
December, on a new June 2017 bond - 80 basis points more than a
month ago.
Despite the generous yields, Italy missed the top of a
planned issue range of up to 6.25 billion euros ($7.8 billion).
The volume of bids for Wednesday's 5.73 billion euro auction
was broadly in line with a month ago, but analysts saw a sign of
weakness in the fact that the bonds were sold at a discount
compared with market levels.
"We're seeing Italy being taken hostage by the Spanish
concerns. The market does not discriminate any more," said
Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. "You
either buy periphery as a whole or you sell it. The market isn't
happy with this auction."
Italian bonds suffered heavy losses in the secondary market
ahead of the auction, and only partially trimmed losses in its
aftermath. Benchmark 10-year yields stood at 6.06 percent by
1306 GMT, more than 470 basis points above equivalent German
yields.
In a sign of growing market stress, the yield gap between
Italy and Germany on a shorter two-year maturity was not far
from that level, at around 445 basis points.
"The deterioration of peripheral markets appears to be
accelerating, which is mainly a function of stress stemming from
Spain's banking sector and the Greek exit risks," said Peter
Chatwell, a strategist with Credit Agricole in London.
With international investors estimated to now hold only
about a third of Italy's total debt, from roughly half before
the global financial crisis took hold, domestic buyers shoulder
the bulk of Treasury issuance.
Italian banks increased their net holdings of euro zone
government bonds by only 6.6 billion euros in April, after a
record 23.7 billion euro increase in March, according to ECB
data released on Wednesday. The figures point to fading support
for Italian bonds from the cheap ECB funds that lenders have
used to fatten their portfolios.
Further complicating Italy's issuance plans, volatility and
risk-aversion on government bond markets are expected to remain
high ahead of a Greek election in mid-June, which is crucial to
determine the country's future as a euro member.
The Treasury has met so far slightly less than half of an
estimated bond issuance target of 215 billion euros for 2012.
Although Italian bonds have largely outperformed Spanish
ones lately, analysts said Rome would likely suffer if Spain
were to ask for international support or boost debt issuance in
a bid to shore up its banks and its overspending regions.
Italy raised a total of 18.5 billion euros in new debt this
week. Yields hit their highest since December both at a
six-month bill auction on Tuesday and at a sale of two-year
paper the previous day. ($1 = 0.7977 euros)
