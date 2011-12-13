* Sells 2 bln to 3 bln euros of five-year bond
* Yield likely to rise further from euro era high of 6.3 pct
* Small size to help auction go through but risks ahead
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Dec 14 Italy's five-year borrowing
costs are expected to rise further above 6 percent on Wednesday,
to mark a new euro lifetime high, at an auction that will
provide a first test of bond market sentiment towards the euro
zone after last weekend's EU summit.
Measures agreed by European leaders to strengthen fiscal
discipline have not convinced markets the debt crisis will be
resolved and threatened rating downgrades for euro zone states
averted, or curbed yields on outstanding Italian debt.
Saddled with a debt equivalent to 120 percent of gross
domestic product, Italy has seen its funding costs spiral
towards unsustainable levels since taking centre stage in the
debt crisis in early July.
The yield on the five-year BTP bond it will sell on
Wednesday topped 7 percent on Monday, although it was able to
sell short-dated debt on the same day at a slightly lower cost
than the euro-era high levels seen a month before.
Italy paid 6.3 percent in November to sell five-year bonds,
its highest cost of borrowing since the single currency's
adoption in 1999.
The same Sept. 2016 BTP bond yielded around 6.8
percent late on Tuesday as markets fretted over implementation
of measures on the euro zone bailout fund agreed at the summit.
Fears that credit rating agency Standard & Poor's will downgrade
some or all of the 15 euro zone sovereigns it has on watch after
the summit also kept investors edgy.
The small size of Wednesday's sale -- limited to just one
issue of up to 3 billion euros -- should help it go through
despite low liquidity in the markets close to year-end. But
bigger tests loom in the new year.
BIG CHALLENGE IN JANUARY
Italy has trimmed the size of its auctions in reaction to
market pressure but it will have to step up issuance if it is to
meet a gross funding goal of around 440 billion euros next year.
"The issuance challenge for Italy in 2012 is considerable
and January will provide an important first hurdle," Citi
analysts said in a comment on Wednesday's auction.
Nearly 26 billion euros of BTP bonds mature on Feb. 1, with
91 billion euros of bonds falling due by the end of April.
"ECB buying in the secondary market will help, but, if the
crisis worsens, it is difficult to see how Italy will retain
independent market access in 2012 and help from the
International Monetary Fund may at some stage be needed," Citi
analysts said.
The European Central Bank has propped up Italian and Spanish
government bonds though purchases on the secondary markets since
early August. Analysts say its indirect support has been key in
helping purchases by primary dealers at auctions because they
can sell at least part of their holdings to the central bank.
"With investors' portfolios closed ahead of year-end, the
auction is a matter for primary dealers. Luckily they know they
can count on the ECB," said a London-based bond trader.
Expectations measures to be agreed at the summit would
prompt more aggressive ECB bond buying -- coupled with a new
austerity package by the Rome emergency government aimed at
staving off financial disaster -- had driven Italian yields
lower last week.
But selling pressure returned after ECB President Mario
Draghi dashed hopes the central bank would ramp up its purchases
in response to the EU agreement on more stringent fiscal rules.
ECB sources told Reuters purchases would remain limited for
the time being but analysts say a radical shift may be needed
next year if the situation deteriorates.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said last week that
Italian borrowing costs must fall in a sustained way to around 5
percent to ensure Rome can continue to manage its 1.9 trillion
euro debt.
Spain will also sell bonds this week, with up to 3.5 billion
euros of 2016, 2020 and 2021 bonds due for auction on Thursday.
It sold short-term debt on Tuesday, paying less to borrow
than record levels seen at a November sale, but analysts warned
good demand for its 12-month and 18-month T-bills would not
necessarily translate into a bid for longer-dated paper.
"This is defensive, this is balance sheet paper, there may
be the odd FX reserve manager who has looked at it and picked
them up ... it doesn't really tell us how the auctions on
Thursday are going to go," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at
Monument Securities in London.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)