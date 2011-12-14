* Sells 3 bln euros of 5-yr bond at top of target range
* Yield sets new euro era record of 6.47 pct
* Small size helped auction go through but risks ahead
* Germany sells 2-yr paper at 0.29 pct vs 0.39 pct
(Recasts after auction)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Dec 14 Italy's funding costs
reached a new euro era record at auction on Wednesday, piling
pressure on the new Rome government after last week's EU summit
failed to convince markets the bloc's debt crisis can be
resolved.
Italy paid 6.47 percent to sell five-paper just minutes
after Berlin placed 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion)of two-year
bonds at an average yield of just 0.29 percent - a sign of how
strongly cautious investors favour safety over returns.
Measures agreed by European leaders at the summit to
strengthen fiscal discipline have not reassured investors who
now fear a raft of credit downgrades from ratings agency
Standard and Poor's on some or all of the 15 euro zone countries
it has on watch.
"Uncertainties on the future of the debt crisis remain high
and the market seems to be mainly driven by flight-to-quality
this morning," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at
Newedge Strategy.
Saddled with a debt equivalent to 120 percent of gross
domestic product, Italy has seen its funding costs spiral since
taking centre stage in the euro zone crisis in early July,
raising questions about whether it can afford such rates over
the longer term.
Concerns about the widening impact of the crisis on all euro
zone members have dented demand for top-quality German paper at
some previous auctions.
But at German and Swedish debt sales on Wednesday, investors
were prepared to accept ultra-low interest rates to park their
money in comparatively safe assets. Germany's 0.29 percent yield
was down from 0.39 percent at a similar auction in November,
while Sweden - outside the euro zone - sold 5-year bonds at a
record low yield of 1.023 percent, down from 3.132 percent in
April.
Italy managed to sell 3 billion euros of its five-year
benchmark, at the top of an unusually small range it targeted at
the auction.
The yield rose further from a previous euro lifetime record
high of 6.29 percent hit at a mid-November sale, but was well
below peaks reached earlier this week on the secondary market of
above 7 percent, in the immediate aftermath of the summit.
Italy has trimmed the size of its auctions in reaction to
market pressure but it will have to step up issuance in the
coming months if it is to meet a gross funding goal of around
440 billion euros next year.
"The cost of funding will become a crucial factor in the
first quarter of 2012, when Italy has to issue 62.5 billion
euros of bonds," said Michael Leister, at WestLB. "For now
however, the market is happy with supply being digested."
Nearly 26 billion euros of BTP bonds mature on Feb. 1, with
91 billion euros of bonds falling due by the end of April.
"ECB buying in the secondary market will help, but, if the
crisis worsens, it is difficult to see how Italy will retain
independent market access in 2012 and help from the
International Monetary Fund may at some stage be needed," Citi
analysts said in a note.
The European Central Bank has propped up Italian and Spanish
government bonds though purchases on the secondary markets since
early August. Analysts say its indirect support has been key in
helping purchases by primary dealers at auctions because they
can sell at least part of their holdings to the central bank.
Expectations that measures to be agreed at the summit would
prompt more aggressive ECB bond buying -- coupled with a new
austerity package by the Rome emergency government aimed at
staving off financial disaster -- had driven Italian yields
lower last week.
But selling pressure returned after ECB President Mario
Draghi dashed hopes the central bank would ramp up its purchases
in response to the EU agreement on more stringent fiscal rules.
ECB sources told Reuters purchases would remain limited for
the time being but analysts say a radical shift may be needed
next year if the situation deteriorates.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said last week that
Italian borrowing costs must fall in a sustained way to around 5
percent to ensure Rome can continue to manage its 1.9 trillion
euro debt.
Spain will also sell bonds this week, with up to 3.5 billion
euros of 2016, 2020 and 2021 bonds due for auction on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Additional reporting by William
James in London; Editing by Catherine Evans/Barry Moody/Ruth
Pitchford)