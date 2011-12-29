(Adds comparisons)

MILAN, Dec 29 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Thursday.

FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2022, 9TH TRANCHE

29/12/11 29/11/11 (*) Gross yield 6.98 7.56 (**) Assigned price 86.53 82.81 Total bids 3.392 bln 3.338 bln Assigned 2.500 bln 2.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.357 1.335

(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. (**) Euro lifetime record. Details of the auction can be found on page

FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING NOV 15, 2014, 3RD TRANCHE

29/12/11 29/11/11 (*) Gross yield 5.62 7.89 (**) Assigned price 101.16 95.45 Total bids 3.462 bln 5.256 bln Assigned 2.538 bln 3.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.364 1.502 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. (**)Euro lifetime record. Details of the auction can be found on page FLOATING-RATE BOND (CCTEU) EXPIRING APRIL 15, 2018, 11TH TRANCHE

29/12/11 30/08/11 (*) Gross yield 7.42 4.52 Assigned price 76.75 89.13 Total bids 1.584 1.659 bln Assigned 0.803 0.995 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 1.667 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. Details of the auction can be found on page

FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING SEPT 1, 2021, 15TH TRANCHE (*)

29/12/11 Gross yield 6.70 Assigned price 87.00 Total bids 1.857 bln Assigned 1.176 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.579 (*) Off-the-run issue Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Valentina Za)