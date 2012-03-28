* Offers up to 8.25 bln eur of bonds, including 5-, 10-yr
* Markets keen to assess strength of demand
* 10-yr yields set to fall but 5-yr yields seen stable
By Valentina Za
MILAN, March 29 Italian banks are expected to
support the most challenging of Rome's three debt auctions this
week on Thursday, with 10-year yields set to fall below 5.5
percent and five-year debt costs seen stabilising on up to 8.25
billion euros of bonds.
But after recent profit-taking, investors are on the lookout
for signs the boost to demand provided by the European Central
Bank is on the wane a month after its second, and likely last,
offering of three-year funds.
Italy is selling new tranches of its 5- and 10-year
benchmarks as well as a new 2017 CCTeu bond linked to the
Euribor rate after a bill auction on Wednesday that drew good
demand.
"We expect the auction to go well based on the assumption
that there is still plenty of cash from the ECB's long-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) to be put to use," said Citi
analyst Jamie Searle.
"We expect domestic buyers to turn up, even as they are
becoming more opportunistic. If this was not the case, it would
send a very important signal that the effect of the LTROs is
already beginning to wane."
Demand from domestic banks armed with 255 billion euros in
cheap ECB funds has helped drive Italian yields sharply lower
from record highs hit in late 2011. Analysts now see reduced
scope for further falls, with uncertainty on the outcome of
Italy's labour market reforms and economic prospects weighing.
At the end of February, Italy paid 5.5 percent to sell its
Sept. 2022 BTP. The bond yielded 5.25 percent on
Wednesday, pointing to a likely drop in borrowing costs.
The yield on the May 2017 BTP, however, traded
roughly in line with an auction level of 4.19 percent seen a
month ago. Traders said the five-year segment had particularly
suffered during the recent bout of profit-taking.
"The (five-year) cost of funding might stabilise at auction
for the first time after a few months of decline," analysts at
UniCredit said in a note.
A solid 8.5 billion euro bill auction on Wednesday boosted
sentiment towards Italy ahead of Thursday's sale, in a welcome
development after an auction of zero-coupon and inflation-tied
bonds on Tuesday triggered a negative market reaction due to
supply pressure on the linker segment.
Italy has issued 66 billion euros in bonds so far this year.
It faces 27 billion euros in bond redemptions in April, after
repaying more than twice that amount in the previous two months.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Philippa Fletcher)