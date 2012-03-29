By Valentina Za
MILAN, March 29 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs
fell to 5.24 percent, the lowest since August 2011, in an
auction on Thursday that continued a trend of easing tensions in
the euro zone, at least for now.
Demand from Italian banks helped Rome raise 8 billion euros
in 10- and five-year bonds - at the upper end of the treasury's
target range.
In the secondary market, profit taking kicked in, however.
The risk premium for 10-year Italian bonds over German Bunds
rose to the highest level in a month after the sale.
Rome's third and most challenging debt sale this week came
after a solid bill auction on Wednesday and a smaller offering
of zero-coupon and inflation-tied bonds on Tuesday.
But political tensions have the potential to reverse the
trend of positive bond auctions in Italy. After weeks of
relative calm, there is growing opposition from unions and
centre-left politicians to Prime Minister Mario Monti's plans to
reform labour laws to ease hiring and firing.
"Despite the good auction, Italian BTPs seem to be under
pressure today," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at
Newedge Strategy in London.
"Volatility might be explained by uncertainties surrounding
the complicated development of the labour market reforms.
However, we suspect part of the movement is also due to some
profit taking."
Italy paid 5.24 percent to sell the 10-year bond. It was the
lowest yield since last August for this maturity and it marked a
further improvement from a level of 5.5 percent a month ago.
Five-year borrowing costs stabilised at their lowest level since
May 2011 at 4.18 percent - broadly unchanged from an auction one
month ago. The bid-to-cover for both sales rose to around 1.65
from 1.4 a month ago.
After rallying this year following the injection of
long-term funds by the European Central Bank, Italian bonds have
fallen victim to some profit-taking in recent weeks.
"The market situation remains challenging," said Intesa
Sanpaolo strategist Chiara Manenti. "Economic data are bound to
become the key factor and expectations are not positive in this
respect for Italy and Spain."
With the impact from the ECB liquidity provision expected to
gradually wane, markets will focus more on economic
fundamentals. Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday
Italy's economic recession would last for the whole year.
However, with a private sector that is burdened with
relatively low debt, healthier banks and a larger industrial
base, Italy is considered to be in a stronger position than
Spain. A Spanish general strike on Thursday, the day before
another austerity budget, added to market nerves. Ten-year
Spanish bonds yield 5.44 percent, above Italy's 5.18 percent.
(Additional reporting by London and Milan government bonds
team; editing by Janet McBride)