(Corrects lead to show that yield on three-year bond was not at
record low but lowest since September)
MILAN Jan 13 Italian borrowing costs fell to
fresh record lows on Tuesday at a sale of seven- and 15-year
debt as speculation grew the European Central Bank could unveil
plans for government bond purchases at a meeting next week.
Italy sold bonds for 7.0 billion euros ($8.3 billion), at
the top of its planned issue range.
The Treasury sold a seven-year bond maturing in Dec. 2021 at
1.29 percent, down from 1.74 percent at a mid-November auction.
The sale was covered 1.5 times, in line with the previous
auction.
The yield on a longer-term bond maturing in March 2030 fell
to 2.46 percent from 2.97 percent in November. Demand totalled
1.5 times the amount sold broadly in line with the
mid-November's auction.
Rome also sold a three-year bond due in Jan. 2018, which
fetched an average 0.61 percent yield, down from 0.77 percent in
mid-November and the lowest since a record low of 0.52 percent
in September last year. The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 1.6 times
from 1.5 times.
"The fact that Italy is re-opening the 15-year (bond) ...
indicates that the Treasury is considering selling a new 30-year
benchmark in January," UniCredit said in a note. "In our view,
the best window of opportunity would be after the mid-month
auction but before the ECB meeting."
Top ECB policymakers have signalled that sovereign
bond-buying - known as quantitative easing - could be announced
at the bank's first policy meeting of 2015 on Jan. 22.
($1 = 0.8481 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)