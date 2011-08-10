* First auction since start of ECB buys of Italian bonds
* Sold full amount of 6.5 bln euros in Aug. 2012 bills
* Yields fall to 2.959 pct from 3.67 pct at mid-July auction
* Bid-to-cover is highest since start of the year-analyst
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Aug 10 Italy paid markedly lower rates
than a month ago at a sale of one-year treasury bills on
Wednesday as support from the European Central Bank for Italian
and Spanish bonds eased pressure on governments' funding costs.
The yield on the 6.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills
fell 71 basis points from a near three-year high of 3.67 percent
hit in mid-July, when fears Italy was being dragged into the
euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to dump its stocks and
bonds.
At 2.959 percent, the 12-month auction yield was still above
the 2.147 percent it cost Italy to borrow in a sale in the
middle of June.
In the first Italian auction since the European Central Bank
began purchasing Italian and Spanish bonds this week, demand was
almost twice the amount on offer, with the bid-to-cover ratio at
1.95 from 1.55 in the middle of July.
"The bid-to-cover ratio is the highest since the start of
the year on 12-month paper and this is certainly positive," said
Alessandro Giansanti, an analyst at ING in Amsterdam.
Although Italy has continued to witness relatively steady
demand for its debt at auctions, rising rates on the country's
1.6 trillion euro outstanding bonds have fed concerns debt costs
could push towards levels around 7 percent that are regarded as
unsustainable.
At 120 percent of gross domestic product, Italy's debt pile
is second only to Greece's in the single currency bloc.
In a bid to ringfence the euro zone third- and
fourth-largest economies from the spreading crisis, the ECB
began buying Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday.
Traders said it was purchasing Italian bonds for a third day
on Wednesday, pushing the 10-year yield to 5.14 percent compared
with a 14-year high of around 6.4 percent on Friday -- when it
overtook the equivalent Spanish rate for the first time in 15
months.
The premium investors charge to hold 10-year Italian bonds
rather than safer German equivalents stood at 281 basis points
after widening to above 400 basis points last week.
In return for support from the ECB, Italy has agreed to
bring forward by a year to 2013 its deadline for balancing its
budget. It has also pledged to implement further economic and
labour reforms to boost its ailing growth.
Analysts have expressed reservations over the plans due to a
lack of detail on what measures will actually be taken and
potential difficulties in pushing them through.
Rome is next due to tap markets on Aug. 26 with a new
short-term sale while an auction of longer-term paper is
scheduled for Aug. 30. The Treasury has cancelled its mid-August
long-term bond sale citing limited borrowing requirements.
Italy has raised 277 billion euros in funding so far this
year, or 65 percent of its full-year target, the Treasury said,
pointing to further issues of 147 billion euros.
(additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi and Elvira
Pollina; editing by Patrick Graham)