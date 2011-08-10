* First auction since start of ECB buys of Italian bonds

* Sold full amount of 6.5 bln euros in Aug. 2012 bills

* Yields fall to 2.959 pct from 3.67 pct at mid-July auction

* Bid-to-cover is highest since start of the year-analyst

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Aug 10 Italy paid markedly lower rates than a month ago at a sale of one-year treasury bills on Wednesday as support from the European Central Bank for Italian and Spanish bonds eased pressure on governments' funding costs.

The yield on the 6.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills fell 71 basis points from a near three-year high of 3.67 percent hit in mid-July, when fears Italy was being dragged into the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to dump its stocks and bonds.

At 2.959 percent, the 12-month auction yield was still above the 2.147 percent it cost Italy to borrow in a sale in the middle of June.

In the first Italian auction since the European Central Bank began purchasing Italian and Spanish bonds this week, demand was almost twice the amount on offer, with the bid-to-cover ratio at 1.95 from 1.55 in the middle of July.

"The bid-to-cover ratio is the highest since the start of the year on 12-month paper and this is certainly positive," said Alessandro Giansanti, an analyst at ING in Amsterdam.

Although Italy has continued to witness relatively steady demand for its debt at auctions, rising rates on the country's 1.6 trillion euro outstanding bonds have fed concerns debt costs could push towards levels around 7 percent that are regarded as unsustainable.

At 120 percent of gross domestic product, Italy's debt pile is second only to Greece's in the single currency bloc.

In a bid to ringfence the euro zone third- and fourth-largest economies from the spreading crisis, the ECB began buying Italian and Spanish bonds on Monday.

Traders said it was purchasing Italian bonds for a third day on Wednesday, pushing the 10-year yield to 5.14 percent compared with a 14-year high of around 6.4 percent on Friday -- when it overtook the equivalent Spanish rate for the first time in 15 months.

The premium investors charge to hold 10-year Italian bonds rather than safer German equivalents stood at 281 basis points after widening to above 400 basis points last week.

In return for support from the ECB, Italy has agreed to bring forward by a year to 2013 its deadline for balancing its budget. It has also pledged to implement further economic and labour reforms to boost its ailing growth.

Analysts have expressed reservations over the plans due to a lack of detail on what measures will actually be taken and potential difficulties in pushing them through.

Rome is next due to tap markets on Aug. 26 with a new short-term sale while an auction of longer-term paper is scheduled for Aug. 30. The Treasury has cancelled its mid-August long-term bond sale citing limited borrowing requirements.

Italy has raised 277 billion euros in funding so far this year, or 65 percent of its full-year target, the Treasury said, pointing to further issues of 147 billion euros.

