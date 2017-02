(Adds comparatives)

MILAN Aug 10 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday.

12-MONTH SHORT-TERM BILL (BOT) EXPIRING AUG. 15, 2012

10/08/11 12/07/11* Gross yield 2.959 3.670** Assigned price 97.080 96.394 Total bids 12.642 bln eur 10.461 bln eur Assigned 6.500 bln eur 6.750 bln eur Bid-to-cover ratio 1.945 1.55

(*) Compares with BOT expiring on July 16, 2012 (**) Highest since Sept. 2008

Details of the auction can be found on page