MILAN Dec 28 Italy sold 1.7 billion euros of 24-month zero-coupon bonds on Wednesday at an average 4.85 percent rate, sharply down from an auction yield of 7.8 percent a month ago.

The Treasury had planned to sell between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of its CTZ bonds.

Italy also sold 9 billion euros of six-month bills at an average yield of 3.25 percent on Wednesday, half of what it paid a month ago to sell six-month paper.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)