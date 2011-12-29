MILAN Dec 29 Italian bond yields fell
from recent record highs at auction on Thursday but cautious
investors still demanded a near 7 percent yield to buy 10-year
paper, a level seen unsustainable over time for the euro zone
third-largest economy.
An injection of longer-term liquidity from the European
Central Bank and a new Italian budget package this month have
eased pressure on shorter-term debt, but longer-dated bonds
still pose a challenge for Italy ahead of large redemptions
early next year.
Italy raised around 7 billion euros on Thursday in thin
holiday markets after a well-bid short-term debt auction on
Wednesday. The Treasury had planned to sell between 5 billion
and 8.5 billion euros of bonds.
On Thursday, Italy paid 5.62 percent to sell new three-year
debt -- a much lower yield compared to a euro lifetime high of
7.89 percent paid only a month ago.
The fall in the three-year yield comes after the bill sale
on Wednesday saw six-month funding costs halve from a month
earlier.
The 10-year yield fell to 6.98 percent from a euro lifetime
record of 7.56 percent at an end-November sale.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)