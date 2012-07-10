MILAN, July 10 The Italian government bond
holdings of banks operating in Italy rose slightly in May from
April after they had used cheap funds from the European Central
Bank to boost their portfolios in previous months.
According to Bank of Italy data on Tuesday, Italian
government bonds held by lenders operating in Italy stood at
302.53 billion euros ($372.10 billion) at the end of May from
294.93 billion euros at end-April.
The figure stood at 209.64 billion euros in December.
May's data highlights the fading boost from the longer term
liquidity the ECB injected at two unprecedented tenders in
end-December and end-February.
As the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis deepens, the growing
rising exposure of lenders to domestic debt has once more come
back centre stage as a source of concern.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)