MILAN Oct 18 Italy will probably set the real
coupon on the BTP Italia bond it is currently selling at 0.35
percent, the minimum level indicated at the beginning of the
offering period, unless market conditions change, the head of
the country's public debt said.
Italy is offering a 2024 inflation-linked bond aimed at
retail investors. At the end of the four-day offer, the Treasury
can raise or confirm the minimum real coupon on the bond.
"Market levels this morning were the same as when we set
the(minimum real) coupon," Maria Cannata told journalists on the
sidelines of a conference organised by Milan's Bocconi
University and Deutsche Bank.
"Don't think so," she added when asked about a possible
increase of the coupon level. The new bond has
drawn around 1.7 billion euros in orders so far.
