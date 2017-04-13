MILAN, April 13 Italy will offer a new "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond starting from May 15, the Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

The bond, which is aimed at retail investors, will have a six-year maturity and pay a coupon linked to the Italian inflation rate.

Retail investors will be able to buy the bond directly through their online banking accounts between May 15 and 17, while the offer to institutional investors will take place on May 18.

Italy introduced the BTP Italia bonds at the height of the euro zone crisis to tap large private wealth at home in the face of scant foreign demand for its debt.

The bonds, which pay a generous premium over the euro zone inflation rate, have proved a success also with institutional buyers, leading to record-sized issues and prompting the Treasury to limit the amount sold to professional investors.