By Valentina Za
MILAN Nov 5 Italy raised almost 17 billion
euros from the first day of sales of a new government bond tied
to inflation targetted at small investors, giving it more leeway
to reduce its international borrowing for the rest of the year.
Analysts and the Treasury had mooted a sale of just 10
billion euros of the paper and officials said they would halt
the deal at 1300 local time on Wednesday, less than two days
into a marketing push that could have lasted up to four days.
It looked set to be the biggest single debt sale by a
European government ever and was the latest sign of the strength
of the finances of households and the private sector in Italy,
where very low debt contrasts with a heavily indebted state.
By the close of play on Tuesday, the Treasury had received
orders for 16.8 billion euros of the bonds, all of which will be
satisfied. Analysts said it was now likely to cancel its
mid-December bond sales.
"(Even) with 15 billion euros, for instance, they will be
able to reduce the size of the auctions significantly for the
rest of the year," UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
A similar sale a year ago brought a record of 18 billion
euros into the Treasury.
Foreign institutional clients took 12 percent of a similar
bond sold in April for 17 billion euros. Traders said financial
institutions were weighing in also this time - a sign of the
improvement in Italy's situation since worries about its
finances deepened the euro zone's debt crisis last year.
"Such high demand likely points to a robust take-up by
institutional players, including foreign ones," said ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
The new "BTP Italia" bond hit the market
after data last week showed a sharp slowdown in Italian
inflation. But a real yield of at least 2.15 percent proved
attractive for institutional buyers, defying expectations of
subdued demand amid weak consumer prices.
That return was higher than that for conventional Italian
inflation-linked bonds sold to institutional investors for trade
on international markets.
"Given a real yield of 1.66 percent for Italy's Sept. 2017
regular linker it's clear that the retail bond can be attractive
also for institutional investors," Intesa Sanpaolo strategist
Chiara Manenti said.
A minimum real yield of 2.15 percent means the new BTP
Italia only needs inflation to be around 0.35 percent to match
the return of the corresponding nominal bond.
Italy's annual inflation rate slowed to a four-year low of
0.7 percent in October. The Treasury will set the final real
coupon of the BTP Italia at the end of the offer.
INVESTOR BASE
First launched in March 2012 to help Italy cope with foreign
investors' reluctance to hold its debt in the face of a hump in
its refinancing needs, BTP Italia bonds have reaped 44 billion
euros over the previous five issues.
They are designed to appeal to Italy's wealthy savers as the
Treasury seeks to diversify its investor base.
"It is good that they found a succesful way to tap small
savers because Italian banks may be less able to buy domestic
bonds as they repay longer-term funds to the European Central
Bank and come under close scrutiny by it," Giansanti said.
Italian banks are seen less likely to support the Treasury's
funding efforts in the future.
The state has raised 89 percent of around 470 billion euros
it needs this year after selling 18.4 billion euros in debt last
week.