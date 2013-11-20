(Adds comment, background)
MILAN Nov 20 Italy expects domestic banks to
cut their government bond holdings ahead of health checks by the
European Central Bank but sees foreign demand for its debt
growing, the Treasury's head of debt management said.
"It's clear that with the ECB's asset quality review and
stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their (sovereign)
exposure," Maria Cannata told television channel Rai2 on
Wednesday.
The ECB will look at banking assets, including government
bonds, in an in-depth assessment of the sector to take place
before it becomes the single supervisor of euro zone banks in
late 2014. Stress tests will follow the asset review.
Government bonds will be considered as risk-free assets in
the asset quality review, but there is no decision yet on how
they will be treated in the stress tests.
Italian banks have built a large portfolio of domestic bonds
during the sovereign debt crisis, when they stepped up purchases
as foreign appetite for Italian debt fell.
"But in 2013 we've seen a large participation of investors,
mainly institutional, from all geographical areas. And Italy has
a very strong insurance sector which invests a lot," Cannata
said. "We are confident about a significant and growing presence
of institutional foreign investors."
The ECB's support and an improving euro zone economy have
increased the appeal of Italian debt for foreign buyers, who
held about 30 percent of the country's 1.7 trillion euro debt
securities as of end-June, Bank of Italy data show.
The share of Italian insurers was 11 percent, while domestic
banks held about 23 percent of outstanding debt.
Between July and September Italian banks sold a net 10
billion euros in domestic bonds as they repaid longer-term loans
from the ECB which they had largely used to boost their
sovereign debt holdings.
Net purchases of Italian bonds by domestic lenders totalled
a net 150 billion euros between December 2011 and September
2013, bringing their portfolios to 394 billion euros.
