MILAN, Sept 29 Italy sold 926 million euros of a floating-rate CCTeu bond maturing on Dec. 15, 2015 at a long-term auction on Thursday.
The bond, whose sale had been announced for an amount of between 0.5 billion and 1 billion euros, is no longer issued on a regular basis.
FLOATING-RATE CCTeu, EXPIRING DEC. 15, 2015, 15TH TRANCHE*
29/09/11
Gross yield 5.63
Assigned price 88.45
Total bids 1.740 bln
Assigned 0.926 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.879
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: