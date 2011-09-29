MILAN, Sept 29 Italy sold 926 million euros of a floating-rate CCTeu bond maturing on Dec. 15, 2015 at a long-term auction on Thursday.

The bond, whose sale had been announced for an amount of between 0.5 billion and 1 billion euros, is no longer issued on a regular basis.

FLOATING-RATE CCTeu, EXPIRING DEC. 15, 2015, 15TH TRANCHE*

29/09/11

Gross yield 5.63

Assigned price 88.45

Total bids 1.740 bln

Assigned 0.926 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.879

Details of the auction can be found on the page.

(Reporting by Milan newsroom)