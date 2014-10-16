ROME Oct 16 The Italian Treasury plans to
introduce a system of bilateral guarantees for derivative
contracts on government bonds signed with national and foreign
banks to help lenders manage risks and facilitate its debt
sales.
Under the planned system, outlined in the government's 2015
draft budget seen by Reuters, the guarantees will take the form
of Treasury cash reserves and euro zone government bonds,
according to the draft.
A similar system was planned by the Treasury a year ago but
was never implemented because of political resistance to a
potentially unpopular move seen as helping Italy's banks.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)