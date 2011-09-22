MILAN, Sept 22 The European Central Bank was seen buying Italian bonds again on Thursday afternoon, traders told Reuters.

One trader said the central bank was purchasing "fairly significant amounts" of Italian BTPs, particularly those maturing between 2014 and 2020.

By 1458 GMT, the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields had fallen back below the psychological threshold of 400 basis points.

It had earlier widened to 415 basis points, near a euro lifetime high it hit in early August before the ECB began propping up Italian bonds. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)