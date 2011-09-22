MILAN, Sept 22 The European Central Bank was
seen buying Italian bonds again on Thursday afternoon, traders
told Reuters.
One trader said the central bank was purchasing "fairly
significant amounts" of Italian BTPs, particularly those
maturing between 2014 and 2020.
By 1458 GMT, the spread between Italian and German 10-year
yields had fallen back below the psychological threshold of 400
basis points.
It had earlier widened to 415 basis points, near a euro
lifetime high it hit in early August before the ECB began
propping up Italian bonds.
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)