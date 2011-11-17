* Private entrepreneur launched appeal to buy Italy debt

* ABI proposes scrapping fees on govt bond buys on Nov. 28

* Domestic demand vital for Italy's Treasury

MILAN, Nov 17 Italy's banking association ABI called for a BTP-day on which banks would scrap fees for clients buying Italian government bonds (BTPs) to be held on Nov. 28, a day before the Treasury tests its funding abilities with the next bond auction.

Domestic demand is crucial for Italy, as foreign investors are estimated to have cut their share of Italy's 1.88 trillion euro ($2.57 trillion) debt after the country came to the fore of the crisis in early July.

Since then, buying by domestic banks and investors has helped Italy meet enough demand at auctions, but yields have risen to levels that threaten the sustainability of public finances and Italy's ability to use markets for funding.

Tuscan businessman Giuliano Melani bought a full-page advertisement on leading daily Corriere della Sera on Nov. 4 to urge Italians to buy domestic debt in the face of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

In a letter to Corriere della Sera on Thursday, ABI's head Giuseppe Mussari said Melani's appeal had already received a large backing.

"It is an important sign, it testifies to an awakening, to a renewed urge to commit that cannot be left unanswered," Mussari said.

He added that ABI's members would decide freely if they wanted to drop fees on BTPs and BOT treasury bills but he hoped for the widest possible participation.

Italy's leading banks Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte de Paschi di Siena have backed the initiative, they have said.

Italy's Treasury is vying with the country's liquidity-starved lenders for the large pie of Italy's private wealth.

ABI said on Wednesday financial assets held by Italian households totalled 234 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year.

Public debt runs at around 120 percent of GDP.

Italian banks have become more aggressive in tapping their customer base to offset funding strains on wholesale and interbank markets, the Italian press has reported, quoting letters from depositors who had been pressed to buy debt products issued by their banks.

Italy's Treasury plans next year to launch direct sales of fresh Italian bonds to retail investors through online trading systems.

Italy will hold its end-month long-term auction on Nov. 29 with a smaller sale of inflation-linked bonds scheduled for Nov. 28, subject to confirmation.

Five-year yields soared to a euro lifetime high of 6.3 percent at the latest Italian bond auction this week. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)