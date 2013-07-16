BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
MILAN, July 16 The amount of Italian government debt held by foreign investors fell to 673.9 billion euros ($879.27 billion) in April from 689.5 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.
Foreigners held in April 39.4 percent of Italy's government bonds, down from 40.5 percent in March.
Foreign investors held 813.5 billion euros of Italian debt in June 2011 but have since reduced their exposure on the back of concerns over a public debt pile of around 2 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).