MILAN, July 16 The amount of Italian government debt held by foreign investors fell to 673.9 billion euros ($879.27 billion) in April from 689.5 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Foreigners held in April 39.4 percent of Italy's government bonds, down from 40.5 percent in March.

Foreign investors held 813.5 billion euros of Italian debt in June 2011 but have since reduced their exposure on the back of concerns over a public debt pile of around 2 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)