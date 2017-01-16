* Franklin Templeton's Zahn favours Italian bonds
* Sees opportunity in French debt if bonds weakens before
election
* Says bull run in bonds in Europe not over yet
* Holds UK bonds as a hedge against hard Brexit
(Writes through)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, Jan 16 Franklin Templeton's David Zahn
said on Monday the bull run in European government bonds was not
quite over and he favours Italy though he sees opportunity in
French bonds should that market come under pressure ahead of
elections this year.
A three-decade rally in world bond markets is stuttering
given signs of a pick-up in economic growth, inflation and a
push towards fiscal expansion in the United States under
President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday.
Zahn said political risks in the euro zone and the European
Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus scheme, however, would
support bonds in the region.
"We're not quite at the end of the bull market in Europe,"
he said at a Franklin Templeton event in London.
Zahn said he favoured Italian bonds and the fund had moved
to an overweight position in Italian government debt.
"We like 10-year Italy now," said Zahn, a portfolio manager
who oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income
strategies, which total around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).
He said Friday's ratings downgrade of Italy by DBRS was in
keeping with what the other ratings agencies have done, while
there were a number of reasons to turn positive on Italian debt.
"Italy's debt-to-GDP is starting to peak, Italy will
continue with its reforms and it is getting some resolution to
the banking system problems," he said.
Last year Zahn reduced exposure to Italian bonds as
political uncertainty mounted ahead of the Dec. 4 referendum.
That position was reversed towards the end of 2016, he said.
He said there would be an opportunity to buy French
government bonds if the market sold off ahead of voting in the
country's two-stage presidential election due to take place in
April and May.
He added that the gap between French and German government
bonds would have to widen significantly, by 50 basis points,
before he was interested in French bonds.
The gap between French 10-year bonds and their
German peers is 55 basis points.
The funds Zahn oversees do not own French government bonds.
Zahn also said he held an overweight position in UK bonds,
including gilts, which were a good way to hedge against risks of
a "hard Brexit".
Britain's pound fell sharply on Monday as concern mounted
that the country was heading for a "hard" exit from the European
Union and its single market, a day before a speech by Prime
Minister Theresa May on the government's plans.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)