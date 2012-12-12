ROME Dec 12 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that Germany ordered its
banks to sell Italian and Greek government bonds a year ago, a
move that drove up yields and eventually led to his resignation.
The 76-year-old Berlusconi said on Saturday he would seek to
be prime minister for a fifth time in next year's election, and
he has since campaigned against German "hegemony" in Europe.
For a second time in two days, the 76-year-old Berlusconi
said Germany had ordered the nation's banks in June to sell off
Italian bonds, adding on Wednesday that he knows it to be true
because an Italian bank operating in Germany had told him so.
The bank "was ordered to sell and when it balked it was
threatened with losing its German bank licence if it did not,"
he said during a book presentation in Rome.
Berlusconi resigned a year ago amid a sex scandal and as the
euro zone debt crisis drove up Italian bond yields to
dangerously high levels and the difference between Italian and
German bond yields topped 5 percentage points.
Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti announced his
resignation on Saturday after Berlusconi's People of Freedom
(PDL) party withdrew its support and the media magnate attacked
Monti's austerity as having pushed Italy into a "recessive
spiral".
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, edited by Richard Meares)