MILAN, Sept 25 Italy's two-year borrowing costs fell well under 3 percent at auction on Tuesday, still underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will activate its new bond-buying programme.

The Treasury paid a yield of 2.53 percent, the lowest since March, to sell 3.937 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon CTZ, nearly the top planned amount.

At a similar auction at the end of August, the yield was 3.06 percent.

The Treasury will also offer inflation-linked BTPei at auction on Tuesday for an amount between 0.75 and 1.5 billion euros.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds have been falling sharply in the past two months on hopes the ECB will intervene in the bond market to ease borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries that ask for external help. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)