BRIEF-RNC Minerals to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects
* RNC Minerals announces intention to spin-out Qiqavik and West Raglan Projects, and option agreement with Carolina Gold Resources for two properties in Carolina Gold Belt
MILAN Oct 11 Italy's three-year borrowing costs dipped to their lowest level since May at an auction on Friday as the prospect of a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling prompted investors to buy risky assets.
Reduced tensions inside the Italian government, after it survived a confidence vote last week, also fuelled appetite for Rome's bonds.
The treasury sold 3.5 billion euros of three-year bond maturing November 2016 at an average 2.25 percent yield, sharply down from 2.72 percent at a similar sale one month ago.
Demand was 1.41 times the offer compared with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.52 in mid-September.
Debt costs on the 15-year paper also fell compared to a mid-September auction when uncertainty about the support of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom party to Italy's governing coalition held back investors and pushed bond yields up. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.
SAO PAULO, March 7 The Brazilian government plans to raise at least $500 million on Tuesday with the reopening of a bond due in April 2026, taking advantage of growing optimism among investors over plans to reform pension, labor and budget rules in coming months.