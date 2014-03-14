MILAN, March 14 Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fell to 663.30 billion euros ($924 billion) in December from 690.87 billion euros the month before, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

The share of Italian government bonds held by foreigners fell to 38.2 percent of the total from 38.9 percent in November, Reuters calculations based on the data show.

The data are at nominal value and include Italian bonds purchased by the European Central Bank as part of its bond-buying programme. The ECB's share is estimated at around 5 percent of the total.

The overall debt of the Italian public administration stood at 2,089 billion euros in January, the Bank of Italy said in the document. Short- and long-term securities totalled 1,751 billion euros in the same month. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)