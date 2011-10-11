* Sells 9.5 bln euros of short-term debt

* One-year yield falls to 3.57 pct from 4.15 pct

* First debt sale after Moody's, Fitch sovereign downgrades

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 11 Italy's one-year debt costs fell below 4 percent at an auction on Tuesday after European Central Bank support for countries buffeted by the euro zone debt crisis helped Rome shrug off two credit-rating downgrades in less than a week.

Moody's and Fitch cut Italy's ratings last week after the bloc's third-largest economy took centre stage in the crisis this summer due to its massive debt pile and chronically weak growth.

Standard and Poor's downgraded Italy in September.

Pressure on Italian bonds has eased in recent sessions thanks to growing optimism of that European policymakers will respond more firmly to the crisis.

But even though traders say the ECB has been supporting Italy by buying its bonds on the open market, Italian yields remain far from levels seen as comfortable for the Treasury.

On Tuesday Italy paid a rate of 3.57 percent to sell 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) of BOT bills maturing in October 2012, down from a three-year record of 4.15 percent a month ago.

One-year yields dipped below 3 percent at a mid-August sale held soon after the ECB reactived its bond buying programme to help Italy and Spain.

"Thanks to the ECB's steady commitment and the prospect of a stronger euro zone rescue fund, the situation has improved compared with a month ago, but yield levels are still excessive," said a bonds trader in Italy asking not to be named.

France and Germany have promised to unveil a comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis by the end of October.

Slovakia will be the last member in the 17-strong bloc to vote on Tuesday to ratify an accord among European leaders to boost the size and powers of the EFSF bailout fund.

Bids for Italian 12-month BOTs were 1.9 times the amount on offer, up from 1.5 times in September.

Analysts said the ECB's decision to reintroduce 12-month liquidity operations may have boosted demand for the Italian bills, which offer a much higher premium compared to Germany's euro zone benchmarks.

German one-year debt yields stand at around 0.4 percent <0#DE111594=> based on Reuters data.

"A spread of more than 300 basis points between Germany and Italy on a one-year maturity is frankly too much," the trader said.

A spreading debt crisis since early July has forced Italy to pay higher yields to be able to refinance its 1.9 trillion euro debt.

The Treasury plans to sell up to 6.5 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds on Thursday.

Italy is expected to roll over maturing bills worth 43.5 billion euros in the last quarter of the year.

On Tuesday, the Treasury also sold 2.5 billion euros of one-off 74-day bills, typically tailor-made to meet requests from banks' money desks. ($1 = 0.732 Euros) (Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)