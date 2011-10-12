(Repeats story moved late on Wednesday, without changes)
* Sells 4.0-6.5 bln euros of four bonds, including a 15-yr
one
* 5-yr yield seen falling to around 5.25 pct from 5.6 pct
* First long-term debt sale after Fitch, Moody's downgrades
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Oct 13 Italy is set to pay lower yields
when it sells up to 6.5 billion euros of bonds on Thursday, with
growing optimism that European leaders are responding more
effectively to the euro zone debt crisis outweighing two rating
downgrades in less than a week.
Moody's and Fitch cut Italy's credit-ratings last week after
the euro zone's third-largest economy took centre stage in the
crisis this summer due to its towering debt pile and ailing
growth rates.
Expectations that a deal will be reached to expand the euro
zone's rescue fund and that European leaders will hammer out a
recapitalisation plan for the region's banks has won Italy some
respite on the markets this month after its bond yields soared
to near sustainable levels.
Italian bonds have also been helped by purchases from the
European Central Bank, which started in August, although even
that has failed to keep a lasting lid on yields.
The average rate on the five-year BTP bond on sale on
Thursday is seen falling to around 5.25 percent from 5.60
percent a month ago -- broadly in line with secondary market
levels on Wednesday. The bond has weakened ahead of the sale.
Despite the fall, yield levels remain far from levels seen
as comfortable over the long term for the sustainability of
Italy's 1.9 trillion euro debt. In mid-June, before the start of
a market sell-off of Italian assets, the auction yield on the
five-year BTP was 3.9 percent.
"For now Italy will continue to pay high yields. This is
sustainable for some time, and offers the country some wiggle
room to tackle its structural problems," said Matteo Regesta, a
strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
Complicating the situation for Italy is its high political
uncertainty, with Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi expected to
face a confidence vote this week after his centre-right
government lost a key vote in parliament.
Analysts said the government was unlikely to fall
immediately but its ability to take action would be constantly
hampered by internal disputes.
They added at present the European agenda took precedence
over domestic developments -- though these may stoke volatility.
"What's driving markets higher are European authorities'
plans for banks' recapitalisations," said Intesa Sanpaolo
fixed-income analyst Chiara Manenti. "It would be dangerous if
what's been promised failed to materialise."
France and Germany have said they will unveil a
comprehensive crisis package at a summit delayed until Oct. 23.
On Thursday, Italy will offer up to 3.5 billion euros of the
2016 bond and up to 3 billion euros spread over three bonds
maturing in 2018, 2021 and 2025 which the Treasury has stopped
selling on a regular basis.
For the first time since mid-July Italy will sell a 15-year
bond -- a longer maturity than the five- to ten-year area that
traders say has been targeted by European Central Bank's
purchases.
Italy plans to issue around 75 billion euros in the last
quarter of the year, roughly equally split between short-tem
bills and bonds.
(editing by Ron Askew)