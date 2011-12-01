ROME Dec 1 If yields on Italian benchmark
bonds remain as high as they have been in recent weeks, interest
costs would exceed government forecasts by 17.9 billion euros in
2013, employers' lobby Confindustria said on Thursday.
In September, the government calculated 85.8 billion euros
in interesting spending in 2012, and 90.1 billion euros in 2013.
If yields on fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) remain around the 7.3
percent level registered at an auction of 10-year BTPS this
week, that will raise interest costs by 11.9 billion euros in
2012, and 17.9 billion euros in 2013, Confindustria calculated.
The group also said in a statement that Italy's economy will
probably post a "marked contraction" in the quarters straddling
the end of this year and the beginning of 2012.
