BRIEF-Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS for a syndicated eurozone inflation-linked euro bond, according to a lead.
The 144A/Reg S notes due May 2028 are expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. They will be linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco.
The issuer is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)